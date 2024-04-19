HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

CNTB stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 92,632 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Connect Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $357,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Connect Biopharma by 24.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.72% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

