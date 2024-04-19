HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 17th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.92. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Connect Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Connect Biopharma Stock Performance
CNTB stock opened at $1.52 on Friday. Connect Biopharma has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.
