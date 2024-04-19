Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 2.1 %

CG opened at $43.68 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $48.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.91.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 20.53% and a positive return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $896.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.95 per share, for a total transaction of $2,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,066,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,807,147.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CG. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.07.

Get Our Latest Report on The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.