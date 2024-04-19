Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 1% on Analyst Downgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1% on Wednesday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $40.00. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Intel traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.89. 6,983,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 46,437,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 54,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Intel by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 45,368 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $148.15 billion, a PE ratio of 89.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.21%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

