JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.52. 548,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,640,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7,942.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,535,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,397 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12,846.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,984 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,236.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,760,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,883,000 after buying an additional 1,727,136 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,995,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,578,000 after buying an additional 1,415,166 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,320,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

