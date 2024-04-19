JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Trading Down 0.3%

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $52.44 and last traded at $52.52. 548,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,640,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.69.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.81.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4273 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.
About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
