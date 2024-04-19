Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at UBS Group

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $113.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

Shares of DELL opened at $118.38 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.47 and a 1-year high of $136.16. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.89.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 172.07%. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 408,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,944,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $211,557,494.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,917,698.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,382,204 shares of company stock worth $718,452,037 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,054,000 after purchasing an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,575,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,564,000 after purchasing an additional 197,435 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,376,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $646,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Dell Technologies by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

