AECOM (NYSE:ACM) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.14.

ACM opened at $93.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.49. AECOM has a 1 year low of $74.40 and a 1 year high of $98.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 207.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

