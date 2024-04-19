Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $31.26 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $794.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 375,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 36,579 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 286,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,558,000 after purchasing an additional 22,344 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 109,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.