Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s current price.
Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE ETD opened at $31.26 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $36.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24. The company has a market cap of $794.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.22.
Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.20 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.
