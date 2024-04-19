Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Reduced by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. decreased its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Ventas by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Ventas by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Ventas by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $463,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $42.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -387.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.36%.

VTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

