DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $41.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $30.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.98.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -103.23%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,250,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $862,555,000 after purchasing an additional 369,213 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 11,603,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $412,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,457 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,786,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $348,314,000 after purchasing an additional 120,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $276,765,000 after acquiring an additional 205,096 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

