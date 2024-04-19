Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $138.83 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $138.83 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for approximately $4.94 or 0.00007604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010779 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001342 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,949.80 or 0.99968539 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010352 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010719 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00096195 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.67777067 USD and is down -2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $6,903,486.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

