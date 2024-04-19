HF Advisory Group LLC Has $473,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT opened at $49.39 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.