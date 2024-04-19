Analysts Set London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Price Target at £101.64

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £101.64 ($126.53).

LSEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £106 ($131.96) to £110 ($136.94) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Down 0.8 %

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

Shares of LON:LSEG opened at GBX 8,966 ($111.61) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,198.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,922.15. The stock has a market cap of £48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,547.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.33. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7,784 ($96.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,696 ($120.70).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($0.99) per share. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($120.05), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,440,537.23). In other news, insider Cressida Hogg bought 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9,410 ($117.14) per share, with a total value of £50,155.30 ($62,436.57). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($120.05), for a total value of £1,157,183.56 ($1,440,537.23). 10.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

Further Reading

