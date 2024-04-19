Brokerages Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Target Price at $913.89

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $913.89.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total transaction of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $937.24 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $641.95 and a 12 month high of $1,034.18. The company has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $979.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $863.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

