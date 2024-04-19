Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Makes New Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $447,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

TLH stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.39.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

