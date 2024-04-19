Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading Up 2.7%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $39.81 and last traded at $39.66. Approximately 202,977 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 896,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLDX shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celldex Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.49.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 2,054.46%. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,476,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 1,044,728 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,630,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,958,000 after buying an additional 25,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 546,124 shares during the period. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,064,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

