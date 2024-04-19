Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dynex Capital to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jonestrading lifted their price target on shares of Dynex Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DX

Dynex Capital Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DX stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.02 and a beta of 1.33. Dynex Capital has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.19 million for the quarter. Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

Dynex Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.58%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -557.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynex Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 68,464 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1,341.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 371,795 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Dynex Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,918,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 98,990 shares in the last quarter. 38.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.