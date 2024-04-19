Analysts Set Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) PT at C$38.41

Shares of Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$37.94.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Quebecor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Quebecor from C$41.50 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

QBR.B stock opened at C$28.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.68. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.38. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of C$27.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.48.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

