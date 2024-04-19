StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.98.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter.
Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.
