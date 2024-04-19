StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ JVA opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.05. Coffee has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.98.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coffee had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $19.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JVA. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Coffee during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coffee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coffee by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc engages in manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing, and distributing roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. It offers wholesale green coffee products, including unroasted raw beans that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators; and roasts, blends, packages, and sells coffee under private labels in cans, brick packages, and instants of various sizes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.