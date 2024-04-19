Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Price Target Raised to $195.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Nucor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $192.83.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $190.77 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 1 year low of $129.79 and a 1 year high of $203.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Nucor’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total value of $1,025,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $1,901,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,751.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

