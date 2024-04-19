Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RGLS. Leerink Partnrs restated an outperform rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Regulus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Tuesday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, equities analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGLS. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 648,121 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

