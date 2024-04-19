China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Price Performance

Shares of CGA stock opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.50. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200 day moving average of $2.46.

China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in China Green Agriculture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in China Green Agriculture by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).

