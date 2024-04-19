Citigroup Trims Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Target Price to $78.00

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $81.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.9 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $71.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.81.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $1,338,820.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,200 shares of company stock worth $28,828,182 in the last quarter. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,600,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

