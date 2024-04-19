Kemper’s (KMPR) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KMPR. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.40.

Get Kemper alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Kemper

Kemper Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 0.91. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Kemper will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,285,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,140,000 after buying an additional 852,100 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kemper during the first quarter worth approximately $23,384,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at $14,360,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 225,685 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kemper

(Get Free Report)

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.