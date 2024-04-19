Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ameresco from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

AMRC opened at $18.56 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.97.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Ameresco’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Ameresco by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,083,000 after buying an additional 176,971 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 284,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after buying an additional 69,997 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,143,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ameresco by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after buying an additional 48,737 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

