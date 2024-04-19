Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER)

Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.73.

Teradyne stock opened at $100.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.40. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.68, for a total value of $35,719.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,404. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $909,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,277,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 18.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth about $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

