Unicycive Therapeutics’ (UNCY) Speculative Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their speculative buy rating on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

UNCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Unicycive Therapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Unicycive Therapeutics stock opened at $1.09 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96. The company has a market cap of $37.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.66. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.47 and a 1 year high of $1.82.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. 40.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis; and UNI 494, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treatment of acute kidney injury.

