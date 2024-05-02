Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark cut Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.05.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 15.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $90.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 14,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

