Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Susquehanna

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.43.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEIS opened at $96.08 on Thursday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.86 and a 52-week high of $126.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.96 and a 200-day moving average of $99.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $405.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.