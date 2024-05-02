Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $73.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.91. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $61.77 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.51.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 17,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,338,820.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,055,399.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 161,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $12,193,446.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 578,125 shares in the company, valued at $43,688,906.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,200 shares of company stock valued at $28,828,182. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 16,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 168.6% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 176,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

