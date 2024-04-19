Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Given New $135.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $118.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a hold rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $113.75.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE APH opened at $110.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $119.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,692,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $2,212,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total transaction of $1,571,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $31,846,050. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

