ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 75.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STKS. StockNews.com upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ONE Group Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of STKS opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.42. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $8.02.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $89.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.98 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Group Hospitality will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ONE Group Hospitality news, insider David Kanen purchased 191,585 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $718,443.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 313,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,271.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 350.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,082 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 265,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 15.6% during the third quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 676,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 91,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

