Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives $9.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on HBM
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Price Performance
Shares of HBM stock opened at $7.88 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $602.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.74 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.0074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 5.00%.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hudbay Minerals
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Comprehensive PepsiCo Stock Analysis
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- CSX Co.: The Railroad Powering Ahead with an Earnings Beat
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Steel Stocks Could Soar on New China Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.