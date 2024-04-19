Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Citizens Trading Up 0.8 %

Citizens stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91. Citizens has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.87.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Citizens had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $10.26 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Citizens’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 193.95%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZN. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the first quarter valued at $207,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 105.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Citizens by 9.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

