Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,916 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 24,004 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group's portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group's holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,429,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270,435 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,464,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,500,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505,853 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.9% during the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 264,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,837 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.66. The stock had a trading volume of 21,978,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,584,715. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.41. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $107.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

