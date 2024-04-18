National Bankshares Raises Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target to C$55.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their target price on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.28.
Altus Group Stock Performance
Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.0527987 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Altus Group news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Altus Group
Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.
