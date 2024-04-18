WhiteCoin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $54,656.67 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 64.3% lower against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.43 million and $54,656.67 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00127831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011260 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000125 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

