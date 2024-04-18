Hedera (HBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.93 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.93 billion and approximately $51.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hedera has traded down 16.9% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0820 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00055059 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00019784 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013025 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006224 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,741,578,541 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,741,578,540.89619 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.07959173 USD and is down -1.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $50,729,827.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

