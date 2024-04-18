Delta Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 1.2% of Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,747,000 after acquiring an additional 370,122 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.92.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,670,017. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

