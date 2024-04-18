Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,364,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,264,059 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.09% of Dynavax Technologies worth $158,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 57,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 47,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 79,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVAX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 534,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,420. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -190.47 and a beta of 1.26. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 12.96 and a current ratio of 13.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.33.

DVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

