iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.75. The company had a trading volume of 223,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,168. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.24 and a twelve month high of $114.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

