JMP Securities Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

GNL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Global Net Lease Price Performance

Insider Activity at Global Net Lease

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.66. 255,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,630,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. Global Net Lease has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 176,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $1,596,256.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,465 shares in the company, valued at $36,869,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,024,330 shares in the company, valued at $36,218,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 351,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,305. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Net Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNL. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,022,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 155,377 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,932,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

