Sfmg LLC Invests $296,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8 %

CRWD opened at $293.69 on Thursday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $319.23 and a 200 day moving average of $262.69. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 815.83, a P/E/G ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total value of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,544 shares of company stock valued at $72,113,932. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

