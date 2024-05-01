Mina Price Reaches $0.76 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Mina has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.76 or 0.00001344 BTC on popular exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $836.21 million and $26.62 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,153,447,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,095,935,613 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official website is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,153,288,972.8400393 with 1,095,698,146.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.78798363 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $24,431,203.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

