Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Releases Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.73%.

Security Federal Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SFDL opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Security Federal has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $25.72.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

