Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Releases Earnings Results

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. Security Federal had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.73%.
Security Federal Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SFDL opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a market cap of $74.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Security Federal has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $25.72.
About Security Federal
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Security Federal
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Goldman Boosted FMC Stock’s Price Targets, Setting Up a Breakout
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Impinj Proves The Internet-of-Things (IoT) is No Fluke
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- PayPal’s Strong Earnings Growth and Strategic Evolution
Receive News & Ratings for Security Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.