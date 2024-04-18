Key Financial Inc Raises Stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 367.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXON opened at $301.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $329.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $299.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.97 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.64.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

