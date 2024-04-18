Key Financial Inc Has $85,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Key Financial Inc lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,335 shares of company stock valued at $151,619,811 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $614.28.

Netflix Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $612.30 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $315.62 and a 1 year high of $639.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $264.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $604.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $511.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

