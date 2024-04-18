Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 668 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of DFIC traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,090,048 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.89.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

