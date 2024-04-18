Oakworth Capital Inc. Purchases New Shares in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,408,000.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Stock Performance

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.98. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1 year low of $41.94 and a 1 year high of $54.02.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Company Profile

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow.

