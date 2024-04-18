Oakworth Capital Inc. Buys 75 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,326,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,880,000 after buying an additional 893,808 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,146,000 after purchasing an additional 171,876 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,164,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,024,000 after purchasing an additional 484,475 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,702,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $147.22 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.68. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. HSBC raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.63.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

