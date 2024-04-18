Sfmg LLC Increases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

